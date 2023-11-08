Eagles Add Seven More Shows to ‘Long Goodbye’ Tour

Eagles have added seven more dates to their Long Goodbye tour for 2024. The new shows now extend the tour through March 16.

Previously, the last concert announced was scheduled for March 13 in Toronto. With the addition of these seven new dates, the last show on the schedule now is in Charlotte, N.C.

The run is expected to go further into 2024, with more new dates added later. The Long Goodbye tour is expected to last until 2025. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands," a press release noted. You can see the entire lineup of shows currently scheduled below.

READ MORE: How Eagles Galloped Into the Old West on 'Desperado'

Steely Dan, who has had to pull out of some recent shows because of frontman Donald Fagen's illness, is scheduled to be the opening act on these new dates.

Where Are the Eagles Playing in 2024?

The newly announced concerts include dates in Palm Springs, California, St. Louis, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, Tulsa, Oklahoma, New Orleans, Orlando, and Charlotte. Eagles played Charlotte on Tuesday; the March 16 concert will mark an encore performance by the band in the city.

READ MORE: How Eagles Were the First Band to Go Platinum

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band said in a statement. "Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand.

"But we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

When Do New Eagles Concert Tickets Go on Sale?

Presale tickets for the newly announced shows start on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through Nov. 16, at the close of business. General tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Eagles, Long Goodbye Tour 2023-24

November 9 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

November 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

January 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 16 – Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

January 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

February 2 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February 6 – St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

February 10 – Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

February 13 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

February 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

February 17 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

March 1 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

March 4 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 8 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 16 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center