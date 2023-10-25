Eagles Add More Dates to Their ‘Long Goodbye’ Farewell Tour

Eagles have added six more dates to their Long Goodbye farewell tour. The announcement of the half-dozen shows arrives three weeks after the band last updated their current tour itinerary.

The new dates will span North America, as the band adds Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood, Florida. The shows extend the Eagles' tour into 2024. Four Los Angeles shows for January were previously announced.

The added concerts begin on Feb. 2 and run through March 13.

You can see all the current dates on the Long Goodbye tour below.

Steely Dan, who has opened many of the shows on the tour, will resume duties for all current dates listed. The band had to recently pull out of some dates after Donald Fagen got sick.

Steve Miller Band replaced Steely Dan for a brief series of dates earlier in October.

Where Is the Eagles Farewell Tour Playing?

While the Eagles have not announced an end date for what they are calling their final tour, they have continued to add dates since the run's announcement in July.

The next show on their itinerary is on Nov. 2 for the first of two stops at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. They will wrap up their 2023 concerts on Nov. 18 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band wrote in a statement. "Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.

"The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

When Do Eagles Farewell Tour Tickets Go on Sale?

The presale for the new shows begins on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time; general ticket on-sale starts Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the band's website.

Eagles, Long Goodbye Tour 2023-24

November 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

November 9 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

November 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

November 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

January 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

January 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

February 2 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 1 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

March 8 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena