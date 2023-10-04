Eagles Add Two Dates to ‘The Long Goodbye’ Farewell Tour

Eagles have extended their Long Goodbye farewell tour by adding two concerts at Los Angeles' Kia Forum in early January.

The back-to-back dates will take place on Jan. 5 and 6, marking the 10th anniversary of the band's six January 2014 concerts that reopened the Forum after an extensive renovation.

Tour openers Steely Dan will continue to provide support at the two Los Angeles dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 13. You can see the full list of Eagles' Long Goodbye tour dates below.

What to Expect on Eagles' 'Long Goodbye' Tour

Eagles launched their farewell tour last month at New York's Madison Square Garden. The band opened with the formidable vocal harmony showcase "Seven Bridges Road" and barreled through a 23-song set list packed with hits, including "Take It to the Limit," "Best of My Love," "Tequila Sunrise," "New Kid in Town," "Already Gone," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Hotel California."

The group also showcased solo songs from various band members, including Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good" and Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer." Eagles also paid tribute to the recently departed Jimmy Buffett with two covers, "Come Monday" and "Fins."

The current Eagles lineup consists of longtime members Henley, Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, both of whom joined the touring group in 2017 following the death of Deacon's father, Glenn Frey.

The new Los Angeles shows are currently the final scheduled dates of the Long Goodbye tour, but that may not be the case for long. A press release states the band "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands," and "the tour is expected to continue into 2025."

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023-24 (Upcoming Dates in Bold)

Sept. 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum