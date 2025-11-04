Duran Duran Has Been Considering a Biopic

Duran Duran has considered the idea of a biopic about the band's history. Which is a standard subject for nearly any legacy artist these days, it seems.

But the British new wave legends aren't completely sold on the idea, as bassist John Taylor shared in a recent interview. "I think the problem is, with Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, they were focused on one guy, one creative genius, and everything kind of worked around that," he told Metro. "With us, if you go all the way back to the band that exploded in the 80s, you’ve got five guys. So it becomes almost more like an Ocean’s 11, and it’s about the interplay between five. I think that’s a little bit more complex."

He admits he's not even sure it's a movie that he'd have any desire to see. ‘I’m interested in stories where the hero has to go through all sorts of challenges to survive," he explained. "I suppose what Duran Duran is about, in a way, is friendship. We are kind of like a friendship group that makes music."

When Will Duran Duran's Next Concerts Happen?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers recently wrapped a run of shows overseas that finally brought their annual Halloween show to the U.K. where they performed in Manchester. They'll finish the year with a smattering of dates in the United States that will continue into 2026, including a concert on New Year's Day in Las Vegas.

As the bassist shares, they have a bit of a superstitious rule internally that they try to go on stage somewhere every six weeks, to "feed their muse" creatively. He says there are also other reasons they continue to hustle. "You take a year off and the phone will stop ringing after a few months," he noted. "And by the end of the year, they just won’t think of you. You’ll have been replaced."

One final thing, regarding the topic of a biopic? Taylor admits they've "seen a few scripts," but alas, there are no current plans to move forward.