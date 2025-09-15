Duran Duran's next run of U.S. shows kicks off Dec. 30 and continues in early 2026 with stops in California and other states. The complete list of confirmed Duran Duran concerts is below.

There will be a pre-sale for the Duran Duran VIP Community members at 10AM local time on Wednesday, Sept. 17. General on-sales follow at 10AM local time on Friday, Sept. 19. Visit the band's official website for more information.

Duran Duran announced a round of U.S. dates this time last year, building off a Halloween show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That show, like Duran Duran's most recent LP, was called Danse Macabre.

READ MORE: How Duran Duran Found Disco-Pop Bliss

The band will conclude a string of European dates that began in the summer, with shows still to come in Paris and the U.K. Consecutive October stops at Baloise Session in Basel, Switzerland, are already sold out. Duran Duran's Halloween concert in 2025 is at Co-Op Live in Manchester.

Where Is Duran Duran Playing in 2026?

Duran Duran kicks off their next stateside run in late December at Thousand Palms, California, before setting up for a two-night stand in early January at Las Vegas. A show later that month in Phoenix will be bookended by California concerts in San Diego, then Anaheim and Sacramento.

Danse Macabre, released in October 2023, was inspired by a Las Vegas show held the year before on Halloween night where Duran Duran performed catalog obscurities with seasonally spooky themes along with related covers from the Rolling Stones and others.

Already Announced Duran Duran Dates

10/21 – Paris, France @ Zénith Paris - La Villette

10/23-24 – Basel, Switzerland @ Baloise Session

10/26 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Motorpoint Arena

10/31 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-Op Live

Duran Duran 2025-2026 U.S. Tour

12/30 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena

1/1-2 – Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau

1/4 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

1/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

1/8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

1/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino