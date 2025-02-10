Doobie Brothers Set North American ‘Walk This Road’ Tour Dates

The Doobie Brothers will launch a North American tour in August following the release of their upcoming reunion album with Michael McDonald.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14. A complete list of announced dates and cities is below. Special guests on all stops are the Coral Reefer Band, who performed with Jimmy Buffett until his death in 2023.

"We're so looking forward to the 2025 summer tour!" Patrick Simmons said in an official statement. "We'll be celebrating the release of our new album, Walk This Road, and we're excited to be performing new songs from the record."

The reunited Doobie Brothers also feature Tom Johnston and John McFee. Walk This Road, their first album of original material with McDonald since 1980's One Step Closer, is set for release on June 6. Key stops on the subsequent tour include Boston, Chicago, New York and Toronto, with more dates to be announced.

Presales and VIP package sales begin at 10AM local time on Tuesday, Feb. 11. General sales also begin at 10 AM local time. The Doobie Brothers have already announced European dates that include supporting Jeff Lynne on ELO's sold-out final concert in London. The Doobies Brothers' other U.K. and Ireland dates are also on sale now. For more ticketing information, visit the band's official site.

When Will the Doobie Brothers Tour Again?

"We'll warm up with shows in the U.K. and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old U.S.A.," Simmons added. "Can't wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having the Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us."

John Shanks produced Walk This Road after serving in the same role on the Doobie Brothers' most recent album, 2021's Liberte. Since his early-'80s departure from the lineup, McDonald also contributed to 2014's Southbound, which featured reimagined versions of the Doobie Brothers' songs.

Doobie Brothers 'Walk This Road' 2025 North American Tour:

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/7 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/9 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach

8/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8/13 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/15 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/17 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

8/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

9/4 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/5 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9/10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/15 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre

9/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage