Doobie Brothers Reveal Title and Release Plan for New Album

The Doobie Brothers have confirmed that they’ll release a new album in 2025.

In a long post to Facebook, founding member Patrick Simmons thanked fans for their continued support, while also reflecting upon the group’s busy 2024.

"We’re currently celebrating almost 56 years together as a band. 55 years since we released our very first self titled album The Doobie Brothers," he wrote in part. "It’s been a long winding road since those early days but we’re still working together, doing our best to remain creative, and looking forward to bringing our music to you folks out there again next year."

Turning his attention to the new year, Simmons gave Doobie fans plenty to look forward to.

“Here’s the goal we’ve set for 2025,” the rocker wrote. “This train keeps rollin’ down the track and we’re almost ready to release our new album Walk This Road sometime after the first of the year.”

This marks the first time the upcoming LP’s name has been revealed.

New Doobie Brothers Album Will Feature Michael McDonald

Simmons further confirmed that Michael McDonald contributed to the release. His last Doobie Brothers album, Southbound, was released in 2014. That LP featured reimagined versions of the band's classic tunes. You have to go even further back, to 1980's One Step Closer, to find the last time McDonald contributed to an album of original Doobie Brothers material.

“We have 10 new songs sung by Tom [Johnston], Michael [McDonald], and Pat [Simmons]. The three of us wrote songs and collaborated together. We had a lot of fun recording it and we feel very proud of the results,” Simmons noted of the upcoming LP, adding that longtime member John McFee “added his incredible musical talents as well.”

While Simmons didn’t offer a specific release date, he noted that the band will “probably debut a song soon after the first of the year and the full album will follow sometime in the Spring/Summer.”