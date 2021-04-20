Derek Chauvin Guilty in Murder of George Floyd: Rockers React

In one of the most talked about trials in recent memory, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The combined maximum sentence for those charges is 75 years imprisonment.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was arrested under the suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. After handcuffing the suspect, Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. The police officer refused to lessen his force, even as Floyd - who laying on the ground - complained that he was unable to breathe. Medics later confirmed the suspect's death at the scene.

The story sent shockwaves through American society, as protestors demanded justice and accountability. Floyd’s murder was one of several high profile cases - along with Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and Daunte Wright - in which African-Americans died at the hands of white police officers, further straining racial relations across the country.

As Chauvin’s guilty verdicts were announced, artists took to social media to share their reactions.

"You must be smiling from Heaven. Your life (and tragic murder) has become a turning point in history," Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell wrote in a tweet directed to Floyd (who's middle name was Perry). "In 9 excruciating minutes the harsh reality of living in a time of police brutality, you’ve made - even realer. Chauvin Guilty As Charged."

Sebastian Bach retweeted an image from fellow rocker Lenny Kravitz, asking "what side of history" the nation would be on with regards to the verdict. The former Skid Row frontman then added a comment of his own, saying "There's only one side of History.

It ain't no mystery."

