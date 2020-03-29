Watch Def Leppard’s Live ‘Run Riot’ Video

Def Leppard released a new clip from their upcoming concert movie set London to Vegas, which had been set for launch via Eagle Rock on Apr. 24 but will now arrive on May 29.

The video contains their performance of “Run Riot” at London’s O2 in December 2018, where the band performed their groundbreaking 1987 album Hysteria in full.

You can watch “Run Riot” below:

The six-disc set – consisting of two CDs and either two Blu-rays or DVDs – also includes a complete performance from their Las Vegas residency last year, along with a 40-page hardcover book and bonus features.

“Performed in its entirety before a ravenous sold-out crowd, this momentous homecoming event is made all the more powerful as it was their long-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London,” Def Leppard said when the set was announced, adding that it included “electrifying performances of ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me,’ ‘Animal,’ ‘Women’ and ‘Love Bites,’” plus “a host of extra hits including ‘Let’s Get Rocked,’ ‘When Love and Hate Collide,’ and ‘Photograph.’”

The statement continued: “Six months later, just after their induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Def Leppard undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Sappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood.” The featured show, they said, was “a 28-song deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as ‘Too Late for Love,’ ‘Billy’s Got a Gun.’ ‘Slang’ and ‘Promises.’”

The band confirmed that the decision to delay the release was a result of “the current situation regarding COVID-19.”