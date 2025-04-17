Def Leppard and Motley Crue Pair Up for ‘Rock the Tides’

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will headline a weekend destination concert event in November on Mexico's Riviera Maya. The music slate at Rock the Tides will also include Bret Michaels, Extreme, Buckcherry, Living Colour and others.

"Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we've played. The energy is just unreal," Motley Crue said in an official statement. "Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different. We’re excited to head back, team up with Def Leppard, and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip."

Fans can choose between staying at the Barcelo Maya Grand or the adult-only Barcelo Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen. Stages will be spread across the resorts, including one at the pool. All packages include a resort room, unlimited food and drinks, access to all performances, and transportation to and from the airport.

Dates are Nov. 7-9. Full schedule, daily activities and more lineup details will be announced soon. Pre-sales begin at 1PM ET on April 23. Sign up at RocktheTides.com to receive access to exclusive offers.

Def Leppard also began the year in Mexico, playing a January date in Leon. Band guitar tech John Zocco filled in for Vivian Campbell, who was still recovering from continuing cancer treatment. He was expected to take about few months off.

Motley Crue's appearance will follow their rescheduled Las Vegas residency, which was pushed back by six months from March to September. The band said frontman Vince Neil needed more time to recover from an unspecified medical procedure before taking the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Extreme is also paired with Def Leppard for a 2025 summer tour. Those dates kick off in May and then continue into August.

