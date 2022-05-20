Listen to Def Leppard’s New Single ‘Fire It Up’

Def Leppard have released "Fire It Up," the next song from their new album, Diamond Star Halos, which will arrive on May 27. "Fire It Up" is the third single to be released from the upcoming LP, following "Kick" and "Take What You Want."

On May 26, the day before the album's release, a music video for "Fire It Up" will premiere on YouTube, followed by an "afterparty" in which the band will host a discussion about Diamond Star Halos.

You can listen to the new song below.

Diamond Star Halos finds Def Leppard zeroing in on their glam-rock influences and other artists that have inspired their music since the start of their career.

“Our true mission was always to follow on the tailcoats, if you like, of all our great British pop-rock that came out in the '70s,” singer Joe Elliott told Cleveland.com in 2021. “[David] Bowie, [Marc] Bolan, Mott [the Hoople], Queen, Slade, Sweet ... that’s where our three-minute pop-rock songs like ‘Photograph’ and ‘Rock of Ages’ came from. We’re always getting roped into either the L.A. hair-metal scene or the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal], but it’s not like we’re channeling [Black] Sabbath all the time. We wanted to do the harmonies and the melodies."

The album has also been an opportunity for the band to work with some new collaborators, like Alison Krauss, who sings on two of the album's tracks, "This Guitar" and "Lifeless." "This Guitar" had already been completed when Krauss added her part. "We have both versions," guitarist Phil Collen told Rolling Stone, "but the one with her is obviously the boss one.”

Def Leppard are scheduled to hit the road in less than a month for a stadium tour on June 16, marking their first live show since 2019. They'll be joined by Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.