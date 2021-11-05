See New Video for Deep Purple Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Oh Well’

Deep Purple have unveiled a new music video for their cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well," a track that will appear on the upcoming studio album Turn to Crime.

You can watch the video below.

“Everyone knows ‘Oh Well’ is a great song,” bassist Roger Glover said in a news release. “Steve [Morse] did the demo for that one. You never quite know where it's gonna go with Steve, because he is very inventive. Right up until the point, with a couple of verses in, it was pretty much the same as the original. And then, all of a sudden, it took off like a rocket – in some other space.”

Turn to Crime, which is slated to arrive on Nov. 26, also features covers of songs by Bob Dylan, Cream, Bob Seger, Little Feat and others. Deep Purple released a cover of Love's "7 and 7 Is" as the LP's first single last month. Turn to Crime was produced by Bob Ezrin, as was their last album, 2020's Whoosh!

“It’s about having fun. There’s enough crap out there messing our lives up. Music is one of the things that should give us pleasure," drummer Ian Paice told UCR last year. “Now, hopefully, if you go through a long career like I’ve had, it can still be fun. There’s no reason why that should change. Okay, it gets a little more serious. You know, you have to treat it with a lot more respect. But it’s still fun.”

​​

Top 100 Live Albums Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer.

Jon Lord and Ian Paice Were in One of Rock’s Forgotten Supergroups