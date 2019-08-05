Debbie Harry recalled the rape ordeal she endured at her New York home in the ‘70s before she rose to fame with the band Blondie.

She writes about the knife-point attack in her upcoming memoir, Face It, which will be published on Oct. 1.

Harry said she and her boyfriend and bandmate Chris Stein were tied up by an intruder. “Then he poked round searching for anything worth anything,” she explained (via the Sun). “He piled up the guitars and Chris’ camera, and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants. He fucked me. And then he said, ‘Go clean yourself.'”

She said the loss of the guitars “hurt me more” than the assault.

In the book, Harry also remembers what she believed was an attempted abduction by serial killer Ted Bundy after she accepted a ride from a stranger. She previously noted that she "got in, and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top. I realized there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out.”

She managed to open the door by reaching through the open window. “He tried to stop me by spinning the car, but it helped me fling myself out," she said. "After, I saw him on the news. Ted Bundy.”

When the memoir was announced earlier this year, Harry said, “I know there will be questions asked, because in putting this together, I realized I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume. I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don’t have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humor.”

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