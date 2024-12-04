Dead and Company Announce Spring 2025 Vegas Sphere Residency

Dead & Company will return to Las Vegas for a spring 2025 residency at the Sphere, celebrating their 10-year anniversary with 18 more shows at the state-of-the-art venue.

The "Dead Forever 2025" residency begins on March 20 and will run through May 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13, and artist presale begins on Dec. 10. You can see the full list of dates below.

The upcoming residency will mark Dead & Company's second sojourn in Sin City, following their 30-date stint at the Sphere from May to August 2024. The shows routinely approached four hours in length and utilized the venue's enormous programmable LED screen to incorporate the Grateful Dead's signature dancing bears, terrapins and skull and roses, transporting viewers from the band's original San Francisco house all the way into the cosmos.

Grateful Dead Had Been Planning 60th-Anniversary Reunion

News of Dead & Company's 2025 Sphere residency comes shortly after the revelation that Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart had planned to play together with Phil Lesh and were discussing the possibility of a 60th-anniversary reunion before the bassist’s death in October. "We were gonna see where it goes, but we were just gonna play the four of us,” Weir said. “Now there's only three of us … and that's different.”

Weir and Hart continue to perform with Dead & Company alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and Jay Lane, the last of whom replaced Kreutzmann on drums in 2023.

Dead & Company, 'Dead Forever' 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17