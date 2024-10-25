Grateful Dead Co-Founding Bassist Phil Lesh Has Died

Founding Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh has died. No cause of death was immediately given, though Lesh had revealed a bout with bladder cancer in 2015. He was 84.

"He was surrounded by his family and full of love," according to an official statement. "Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

A classically trained trumpeter, Lesh switched to bass at the late Jerry Garcia's request after joining a fledgling Bay Area band called the Warlocks. He'd met Garcia in passing a couple of times, and they hit it off. The Warlocks were soon rechristened as the Grateful Dead, then took over as the house band during Ken Kesey's legendary Acid Tests.

In a cool happenstance, Lesh's self-taught style – and a passion for jazz – opened up a series of new musical vistas for the group. "What you can do is prepare yourself to be open – open for the pipeline to open and the magic to flow down through us," Lesh later enthused. "It means leaving yourself behind. It's not a question of, 'Oh God, don't let me f--- up,' or anything like that. It's a question of, 'Here I am. Work me, Lord.'"

Soon, Lesh was co-writing some of their best-known songs, including "Truckin'" and "Box of Rain." He also initially provided tenor backing vocals, as heard on their turn-of-the-'70s classics Workingman's Dead and American Beauty. In later years, Lesh's voice darkened into a pleasant baritone.

He never tired of their improvisational flights of fancy. "In terms of the Grateful Dead," Lesh told Forbes, "the medium is the message in the sense that when you see us up there playing music, collaborating and making music together, making music that's never been made before, there's always some new element in it."

The Grateful Dead toured and recorded from 1965 until Garcia's sudden death in 1995, a loss that deeply impacted Lesh. "Jerry was the hub," he told Rolling Stone. "We were the spokes – and the music was the tread on the wheel."

Listen to the Grateful Dead's 'Box of Rain'

Phil Lesh Remained Active After the Grateful Dead

By that point, however, Lesh admitted that the Grateful Dead had begun to fade. "It was wildly successful for me until we took the break from touring [in 1975]," he said in 2016. "When we came back, it was never quite the same. Even though it was great and we played fantastic music, something was missing. ... It would come back now and then, on some awesome evening, some particularly great performance. But that was even more frustrating, because it would disappear again for X number of shows – just disappear."

Lesh wrote the only memoir from a band member to date, 2005's Searching for the Sound: My Life With the Grateful Dead. He and his wife Jill opened a restaurant and live music venue called Terrapin Crossroads in 2012 in San Rafael. Lesh also continued to perform long after his time with the Grateful Dead was over.

The Berkeley native fronted Phil Lesh and Friends, performed in Further and the Other Ones with former bandmates, and continued to appear with his family band into 2024. Lesh took part in the 2015's Fare Thee Well shows in Chicago to celebrate the Dead's 50th anniversary, appearing with Trey Anastasio of Phish. He would also occasionally sit in with the house band at Terrapin Crossroads, which featured his sons.

"I would have to say that music and performing are as essential as food and drink to me, but even more so as I get older," he told Mercury News earlier this year. "While it can sometimes be more of a challenge physically than it was when I was a young whippersnapper, I’ve found that age brings wisdom, and with that comes musical experience and knowledge that I didn’t have when I was younger."

The Grateful Dead were named 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year earlier this week. Lesh was to be celebrated with fellow surviving original members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir at the organization's benefit gala during Grammy Week. The band's original lineup also included the late Ron "Pigpen" McKernan.

