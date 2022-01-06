Dead and Company Cancel Festival Due to COVID Outbreak

Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand music festival, scheduled to take place over the next two weekends in Cancun, Mexico, has been cancelled due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, the band explained that the decision was made “with much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario.” “Dead & Company and [promoter] CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music,” the group noted, “but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew.”

The performances were already going to take place without Bill Kreutzmann. The drummer and Grateful Dead founding member previously announced he would not take part in the shows due to an ongoing heart condition. “Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years, and there’s so much about it that’s just so great,” Kreutzmann wrote on Jan. 3. “And thus, it is with a heavy and still-recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning, ordering me to sit this one out.”

More recently, it was announced that John Mayer would no longer be performing with Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand following his own positive COVID test. TMZ reports that the outbreak goes beyond performers, as “more than 20 staffers” for the event have tested positive.

The band noted that emails regarding refunds would be sent shortly to ticket purchasers. Dead & Company currently have no further tour dates on their schedule.