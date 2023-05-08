Dead and Company Appear at New Orleans Jazz Fest: Set List, Video

Dead & Company appeared at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this past weekend, offering fans a preview of what's to come on their farewell tour, which begins May 19.

The band performed various Grateful Dead classics like "Truckin,'" "Shakedown Street" and "Uncle John's Band," plus "Playing in the Band," a song from Bob Weir's 1972 solo album, Ace.

You can see the show's set list and videos from performances below.

Dead & Company were joined on drums by Jay Lane, a founding member of Weir's RatDog band. It was announced last month that drummer Bill Kreutzmann won't participate in the band's final tour due to "a shift in creative direction." It's unclear whether Lane will continue to serve as Kreutzmann's replacement throughout the upcoming tour.

Watch Dead & Company Perform 'Truckin'' at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

"Every day, things change," Dead & Company's statement read. "Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring."

Watch Dead & Company Perform 'Uncle John's Band' at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Dead & Company will kick off their farewell tour with a pair of shows in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20. They'll then appear across the U.S., wrapping the trek with another pair of shows in San Francisco on July 14 and 15.

Dead and Company, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, 5/6/23

1. "Truckin'"

2. "Shakedown Street"

3. "Brown-Eyed Women"

4. "He's Gone"

5. "Cumberland Blues"

6. "Playing in the Band" (Bob Weir song)

7. "Uncle John's Band"

8. "Drums"

9. "Not Fade Away" (The Crickets cover)

10. "The Other One"

11. "Standing on the Moon"