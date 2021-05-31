Hear David Lee Roth’s Newly Released Song ‘Giddy-Up’

David Lee Roth has released a new song, "Giddy-Up," accompanied by artwork drawn by the singer himself. You can listen to the track below.

"Giddy-Up" was first introduced last fall when Roth released a 17-chapter web comic book titled The Roth Project, written and drawn by Roth. The book also featured four other songs: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill," "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala." Each of the songs were co-written and recorded a few years ago with guitarist/bassist John 5. Alongside Gregg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards and Luis Conte playing percussion, Roth and John 5 collaborated on multiple other unreleased songs and still plan to release a full 11-track LP at some point in the future.

"There's been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future," Roth told Detroit radio station WRIF in 2019. "And, of course, you'll start hearing that material. This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for Van Halen, and it's quite a bank of stuff."

Though it's unclear exactly when the entire album will arrive, John 5 has assured fans that the music is top quality. "I would just go to his house … and I'd write these songs with him," the guitarist said in a 2015 interview with Jude Gold's No Guitar Is Safe podcast. "And he would say, 'Let's go into the studio.' So he would go to Henson studio and record these songs. They're so good. They're so good ... They're really great songs."

