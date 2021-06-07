David Gilmour Blames Roger Waters for ‘Animals’ Remix Delay

The war of words between David Gilmour and Roger Waters is far from over, as the Pink Floyd guitarist has accused his ex-bandmate of halting the progress of a long-awaited Animals remix in a new interview.

"Well, a very lovely Animals remix has been done, but someone has tried to force some liner notes on it that I haven’t approved and, um, someone is digging his heels and not allowing it to be released," Gilmour told Rolling Stone.

The guitarist and his wife, Polly Samson, were interviewed before Waters published a scathing letter on his website last week in which he accused Gilmour of exaggerating his degree of involvement in certain Pink Floyd songs, namely the signature tape-loop intro to their 1973 hit “Money.”

Gilmour declined to comment on Waters’ note when Rolling Stone asked for his reaction.

The liner notes for the Animals remix have been a point of contention for Gilmour and Waters for a long time now. Waters claims that Gilmour doesn’t want the them included in the remix “because he wanted Pink Floyd to remain enigmatic,” and that the dispute has delayed the Animals release for roughly two years. Waters has since agreed to have the album reissued sans liner notes, which he shared on his website last week. He also promised to dispute Gilmour's "gobbledygook" in his in-progress memoir.

Gilmour and Samson, however, shared a different version of events with Rolling Stone. When probed by his wife, Gilmour revealed that Pink Floyd “never had liner notes,” and it’s only an issue now “because someone wants them, and they got a journalist to write some, and I didn’t approve them. And he’s [Waters] just getting a bit shirty. You know how he is, poor boy."

Gilmour also said he and Waters are "pretty unlikely" to reach a resolution anytime soon. "There’s a lot of misinformation," he added. "And I’m not keen on constantly responding to every bit of untruth that I hear about myself and what I’m doing."

The guitarist continued: "There are packs of lies and information I’ve allowed to sit out there but my general view is to swallow and … it’ll all come right one day in one way or another."

Gilmour also said he hopes to release a new solo album "in the next year or two" and wants to begin working with other musicians in earnest now that he is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

