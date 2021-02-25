David Coverdale Working Toward New Music With Jimmy Page

David Coverdale said he’s made "immense progress" with Jimmy Page in working toward a reissue of their album Coverdale-Page with newly written music.

It would form part of a box-set edition of the pair’s 1993 LP, which the Whitesnake singer has been talking up for several years.

He recently told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM: “We've got four unreleased tracks, which just need to be mixed. But since we reconnected, I've been messing around, writing at home. And I have two ideas which could make really fun tracks, just to throw at him … ‘See what you can do with this.' The way we did it before. We wrote really very potent music together.”

He repeated an idea that he’s previously suggested: presenting two additional mixes of the original album, one by him and one by Page. “He trusts me, I trust him and I think it would be great for the fans to get Jimmy's take on it," Coverdale explained. "We did everything 50/50 on the project.”

In the past, the singer admitted that issues with his record label made it difficult to attempt a box-set edition, but in the recent interview he said he had recently secured the rights to the album. “So, of course, my first phone call was to Jimmy," he noted. "I said, 'We've got it. We've got it back, and we can do with it what we want.’ ... I’ve got a couple of ideas. I wanna see if we can write courtesy of FaceTime or Zoom.”

Coverdale explained that work probably wouldn’t commence for a few months, since Page was spending lockdown in his country residence, without access to his London home studio. If writing went ahead, Coverdale said, “I can record stuff over here, send him the drive for him to do his part and we can mix it through the technology now, which is something you couldn't do before. … I’m hoping we can get some new bits and pieces and ideas and put that into play next year when it will be safer to get around.”