David Coverdale and Jimmy Page Plotting ‘Coverdale-Page’ Reissue

David Coverdale hopes to reissue his 1993 LP with Jimmy Page to mark the project's 30th anniversary.

"We spoke a couple of weeks ago," the Whitesnake singer told eonmusic in a newly published interview. "In fact, I'm probably going to speak to him this weekend. I think we're probably going to be looking at an anniversary issue in '23."

Calling his stint with the Led Zeppelin guitarist "amazing," the frontman said a reissue package of Coverdale-Page would include "some nice surprises."

"Jimmy and I have been talking about it, and he's isolated out in the country, so we just have to make sure, because I'm not getting on a fucking plane, and I certainly don't expect him to!" he added. "We'll have the original album remastered, and we've got a bunch of songs we didn't release, and I videoed most of the writing and recording scenario, and all the way to the shows in Osaka and stuff, so, there's a shitload of content."

Coverdale also floated a particularly intriguing idea: releasing two new versions of the record, with each musician adding his own sonic touch. "One of the things I suggested to him [was], "Why don't you do a Jimmy Page mix on the record and I'll do a David Coverdale mix, and let the fans just get Jimmy's perspective and mine."

The vocalist also enthused about having a "great relationship" with Page. "The lawyers were furious," he said. "They thought they were going to make a bunch of money negotiating this and that, and Jimmy and I just met in New York, shook hands and said everything's 50/50. And we did that like [John] Lennon / [Paul] McCartney without the bitterness!"

Coverdale and Whitesnake recently announced the Nov. 6 release of Love Songs, the second installment in their "Red, White and Blues Trilogy." That project features remixed and remastered versions of 15 band and solo tracks issued between 1987 and 2011.

The singer told eonmusic that he wasn't apprehensive about about updating his back catalog. "Not as nervous I think as others who think of these as religious relics, or ancient relics!" he said. "To me, they're blueprints for live shows, or that's how it was for me many years ago."