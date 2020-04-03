COVID-19 Roundup: David Coverdale Gets Domesticated

David Coverdale followed his previous lighthearted coronavirus home performance with one modeled after a joke he shared with Ritchie Blackmore.

Blackmore and his wife Candice Night earlier this week re-purposed the Joan Baez song “Diamonds and Rust” to refer to their quarantine situation, renaming it “Vacuum and Dust” after a conversation with Coverdale.

The Whitesnake leader, who last week told the virus to “fuck off” in a song, released his own take on “Vacuum and Dust,” which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan and Levon Helm guitarist Larry Campbell shared his experience of suffering an attack of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. “I’ve had the flu plenty of times but it’s never gotten this debilitating,” he told Rolling Stone. “My temperature fluctuated between 100 and just over 101. It went to 102 at one point. There were days when the effort just to get up and walk to the couch I’d been laying on all day – just to get into the kitchen to force myself to eat something – was monumental. Then trying to walk up the stairs to the bedroom at night and not being able to sleep because of headaches and fever."

The guitarist said he "took Tylenol to keep the fever down at night, but then the headaches would come, and then you’re so dry you keep waking up to drink water. Then you try to sleep but you wake up because you have to pee. It was just a nightmare. I lost a good 10 pounds at least.”

Campbell added that one of the worst parts of the illness was having to deal with it alone, though family and fiends offered support by remote communication. “It’s been miserable,” he admitted. “People offered to bring stuff, and I would say, ‘You just can’t.’ They would bring food and soup and just leave it on the porch outside. I’d wave through the window and wait for them to get away and then go out and pick it up. ... For the past two weeks, I’ve been struggling to stay alive. It really is that serious. That makes you reassess what you’re doing here.”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson said a coronavirus-inspired single, “Simple Truth,” by his solo band Ellefson would be released in aid of the Italian Red Cross. Two members of his group are Italian; the nation is one of the worst-hit in the world. “While we're all staying positive and just keeping busy, it's heartbreaking to see what's going on over there with the death toll climbing every day,” Ellefson said. “It's absolutely devastating to see what the country is going through right now. The people, and its culture, have been so welcoming to me over the years that i'm honored to do anything I can to give something back to them during this time of need.” The single will be released on April 10.

Metallica confirmed a $350,000 donation from their All Within My Hands Foundation, which will split across four charitable organizations. The band paid $100,000 each to the Feeding America food bank program, Direct Relief’s global protective equipment distribution drive and the Crew Nation charity to support laid-off roadies. They also sent $50,000 to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

Crew Nation was established this week by concert promotions giant Live Nation, which started the campaign with a $5 million cash injection, to be followed by a $5 million cash-match from third parties, including Metallica’s donation. “Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Sony revealed plans for a $100 million relief fund for those in the creative industries who find themselves in financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. “Sony will seek ways to support up-and-coming creators, artists and all those in professions supporting the industry who have been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts and live events, or the shutting down of film and television productions,” the company said in a statement. It added that the fund will also help people in the medical and education sectors.

SoundCloud announced that artists who use their platform will be able to apply for support in the form of tools to help them promote their music, with a specific $10 million program designed to provide chosen musicians with marketing and promotional support.

At time of writing, 1.02 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with 53,292 deaths and 213,525 recoveries. Of the 752,000 active cases, 95 percent are reported to be mild, with 37,688 noted as serious or critical. In the U.S.,a total of 245,373 cases have been confirmed, with 6,095 death and 10,403 recoveries.