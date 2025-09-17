David Byrne launched an international tour on Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh in support of his new album, Who Is the Sky?

Byrne's set featured a mix of songs from the new release, as well as Talking Heads classics like "This Must Be the Place" (Naive Melody)," "Psycho Killer," "Burning Down the House" and others. While a few photos are available for viewing below via social media, it appears Bryne's tour is adhering to a no cellphone policy.

A complete set list is also available for viewing below.

Will There Ever Be a Talking Heads Reunion?

Though Byrne's set included many Talking Heads songs and the band did spend time together in September of 2023 when the concert film Stop Making Sense was rereleased, the singer realizes a lot of fans would love to see a Talking Heads reunion — he's just not interested himself.

"I totally understand it. I’m a music fan like other people," he recently said to Rolling Stone. "But you realize you can't turn the clock back. When you hear music at a certain point in your life, it means a lot. But it doesn't mean you can go back there and make it happen again."

READ MORE: Why David Byrne Walked Out on Talking Heads’ Final Concert

Bryne's mixed set list of Talking Heads hits and new songs is very purposeful, he said.

"I can mix and match and have it adapt to the sound that I'm doing at the moment without completely destroying the integrity of the older songs," he explained. "But I'm also aware that there's a real trap. If you do too much of the older material, you become a legacy act that comes out and plays the old hits. You cash in really quick, but then you’ve dug yourself a hole."

Byrne's tour will continue through March of 2026.

David Byrne, Sept. 16, 2025, Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Set List:

1. "Heaven" (Talking Heads song)

2. "Everybody Laughs"

3. "And She Was" (Talking Heads song)

4. "Strange Overtones" (Brian Eno & David Byrne cover)

5. "Houses in Motion" (Talking Heads song)

6. (Unknown) (Live debut of a new unreleased song with lyric "My beliefs are on my t-shirt")

7. "(Nothing but) Flowers" (Talking Heads song)

8. "This Must Be the Place" (Naive Melody) (Talking Heads song)

9. "What Is the Reason for It?"

10. "Like Humans Do"

11. "Don't Be Like That" (Live debut)

12. "Independence Day" (First performance since 1992)

13. "Slippery People" (Talking Heads song)

14. "I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party" (Live debut)

15. "My Apartment Is My Friend" (Live debut)

16. "Hard Times" (Paramore cover) (Live debut)

17. "Psycho Killer" (Talking Heads song) (First performance since 2006)

18. "Life During Wartime" (Talking Heads song)

19. "Once in a Lifetime" (Talking Heads song)

Encore:

20. "Everybody's Coming to My House"

21. "Burning Down the House" (Talking Heads song)