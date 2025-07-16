David Byrne has released another new song from his upcoming album Who Is the Sky?

The track is called "She Explains Things to Me" and can be heard below.

Who Is the Sky? will be released on Sept. 5. Just over a week later, Byrne will launch an international tour that will last until March of 2026.

David Byrne's First New Music in Seven Years

Who Is the Sky? marks Byrne's first new music since 2018's American Utopia. There are a number of guests that contributed to the new album, including St. Vincent, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Tom Skinner of the Smile and more. It was produced by Kid Harpoon, who has recently worked on releases by Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes, among others.

"At my age, at least for me, there's a 'don't give a shit about what people think' attitude that kicks in," Byrne said in a previous press release. "I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I'm doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There's always a bit of, 'how do I work this?' I've found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it's because I'm able to clearly impart what it is I'm trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we're now joined together heading to the same unknown place."