Listen to Dave Stewart and Stevie Nicks’ Ukraine Support Song

Stevie Nicks and Dave Stewart have released a song in support of Ukraine, which features Russian musician Boris Grebenshchikov and Ukrainian counterpart Serhii Babkin.

Titled "Face to Face," it ties in with the launch of their Collaborate for Peace foundation, in support of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Global United 24 project. The song can be heard below.

"I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of Ukraine," Stewart said in a statement. "The song is about how all war is horrific and it's written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he's getting into."

Nicks added: "Since the day the war began, I have carried Ukraine and its people in my heart. I am so honored to sing on this song written by my friend Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Serhii Babkin. I hope it reminds people to continue to support Ukraine. I remind people during my shows to remember — this war is not over."

Babkin described the experience as a "great honor," continuing: "I'm very grateful to Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Stevie Nicks for their support of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian people suffer so much because of the war that Russia unleashed. I want to express not only that terrible pain but also a hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won't always be like this.

"It's a cruel fight between good and evil, light and darkness. And light will prevail; I truly believe it will!"

Listen to 'Face to Face'