Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart: Annie Lennox ‘Won’t Be Touring Anymore’

Dave Stewart has revealed that his Eurythmics bandmate, Annie Lennox, is done with touring.

The acknowledgement came as Stewart announced concert plans celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s 1983 breakthrough album, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

“Looking forward to this [tour], I love performing these songs,” Stewart wrote on social media. “I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore which I totally understand but I love our songs and I love playing live so I have selected brilliant all female musicians and three wonderful female vocalists. I promise a stunning show full of memorable songs.”

Thus far, only one concert, Nov. 7 in Switzerland, has been revealed. The event’s official website notes that Stewart will be performing Eurythmics material “with Annie Lennox’s blessing, as she is no longer touring.” Stewart also promised that more performances would be announced soon.

Stewart and Lennox last shared the stage on Nov. 5, 2022 when Eurythmics were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The duo performed three songs that evening in Los Angeles: “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“Music is in our blood cells, in our hearts and in the deepest parts of our souls," Lennox proclaimed during the Hall of Fame ceremony. Stewart followed by noting he was "extremely honored and humbled to be here today, and standing next to Annie – my greatest inspiration. ... You know what Annie, after 45 years, we still rock."

Eurythmics have performed sparingly over the last couple of decades. Shows have usually been behind a cause, like 2019’s Rock for the Rainforest in New York, or part of a special event, like 2014’s Grammy Salute to the Beatles. Eurythmics' last full-fledged tour ran from 1999-2000 in support of their eighth studio album, Peace.