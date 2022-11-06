Eurythmics Celebrate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Eurythmics celebrated their enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by performing a trio of their hits in Los Angeles.

They opened with a taut, horn-driven version of 1985's "Would I Lie to You," then seamlessly transitioned into 1987's "Missionary Man." The group then inevitably turned to "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," their first big hit.

This was the second time Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart have played together in 2022. The duo was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, where they delivered an acoustic rendition of "Here Comes the Rain Again."

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was Eurythmics' first U.S. single, released after RCA tried for more than a year to find commercial success for the band and the 1982 album of the same name overseas. A trio of singles from that sophomore effort sank with little reaction. But “Sweet Dreams” changed their trajectory, rising to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and launching a string of chart success that included nine more Top 40 hits.

Even though their sound was electronically based, Eurythmics consistently kept a sharp focus on songwriting, as Stewart told Billboard earlier this year. “We insisted when we were writing our songs that you could play them with just a guitar and voice, or piano and voice,” he said. It was an important tactic, which, as he noted, helped their music rise above most ‘80s pop that had been dismissed as “disposable.”