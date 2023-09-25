Stevie Nicks Extends Tour Into 2024

Stevie Nicks has extended her tour into 2024, announcing eight new dates for next year.

Her first 2024 date will take place on Feb. 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and then continue through March 9 in Arlington, Texas.

You can see a complete list of shows below. Tickets will be available starting Sept. 29.

Stevie Nicks With Billy Joel

Of the eight newly announced shows, one will be a co-headlining performance with Billy Joel. The two artists have been appearing together since March.

"We met at a Fleetwood Mac gig in San Francisco probably 10 years ago," Joel told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. "I just got to meet her backstage, but we've never worked together, even though we both kind of hit at the same time. So this'll be a completely new thing for me."

READ MORE: The Stories Behind 10 Rare Songs by Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour

Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena+

Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena+

Feb. 21 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Feb. 24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+

Feb. 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center+

March 3 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center+

March 6 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena+

March 9 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

+ On Sale September 29th

^ Not a Live Nation Date

* With Billy Joel