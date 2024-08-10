Dave Navarro Has Unreleased Material Recorded With Taylor Hawkins

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro has confirmed that he has unreleased material recorded with late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The two musicians were close friends and shared a mutual admiration for each other’s work. In late 2021, they announced a new band together called NHC. Its name came from the initials of the group’s three members – Navarro, Hawkins and bassist Chris Chaney.

Just a few months after the announcement of NHC, Hawkins died tragically while touring with Foo Fighters in South America. The drummer’s sudden passing hit Navarro hard.

“Once we lost Taylor, I didn’t pick up a guitar for a very long time,” Navarro admitted during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. “It was a very long time because that was one of the more painful losses in my life, for sure.”

Navarro Says NHC Album 'Deserves to Come Out'

The guitarist confirmed that NHC has unheard material. He hopes that it will eventually be released, though he stopped short of providing a timeline.

“We have a completed mastered album, but this might be a little soon [to release],” Navarro explained. “I don’t really know where that stands, but I’ll tell you that I really believe that it deserves to come out, because that record to me, really showcased what a brilliant all-around musician Taylor was, because he wrote most of the songs, played the drums and sang them.”

“His overall musicianship, I think, really deserves to be known and highlighted,” the guitarist continued. “So I really hope it sees the light of day. But yeah, that was one of the most happy experiences of my life making that record with him, and just obviously, I haven’t been able to listen to it since.”