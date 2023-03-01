‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Episode Three: Review

The third episode of Daisy Jones & the Six finally connects the parallel musical storylines that have been unfolding across the show’s first two episodes.

Titled “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” (an obvious Elton John nod), the episode brings some main characters together. Still, that doesn’t mean the connection is seamless — far from it.

Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) have the exact opposite reaction to the experience of recording a song called “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” in the studio. Daisy seems overwhelmed by how great the session was, while Billy laments how terrible it went.

To be fair, the reaction could be explained by the fact Billy was caught off guard when the recording wasn’t the demo he’d made. Unbeknownst to him, the record label had dismissed his song. Instead, Daisy had written her own lyrics to the tune’s music at the behest of producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright)—and that’s what they had been focusing on in the studio.

To Daisy, the session represented her dreams coming true. “I want to make a record,” she told Price earlier in the episode. “But I want people to listen to it over and over again until it breaks. And then I want to make another one.”

Price tells her she has “one great song”—and just needs 10 more. “Give me a week,” she says confidently.

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” is by far the most action-packed episode yet from the limited musical-drama series, which premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime.

Vocalist Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be) is facing the same sexism and disrespect Daisy experienced, but is starting to find success in music.

In another moment of confidence at a party, Daisy confronts someone from her past who insulted her art and talent—and has her revenge, in a most satisfying way.

The young singer's buoyant attitude is shown in stark contrast to Billy’s band the Six, who are floundering and without a record deal due to Billy’s issues with substance misuse.

As the episode starts, Billy is also trying to repair his relationship with Camila (Camila Morrone) and embrace fatherhood. If anything, music is on the back burner, as he’s trying to avoid repeating the mistakes of his own father—an absentee parent who showed up as a deadbeat in episode one—and provide for his little family.

At the same time, Billy is trying to navigate the damaged relationships within his own band and figure out his next steps.

It’s clear that “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”—which finds the pair harmonizing beautifully—has something special to it and could lead Billy and the band to the comeback trail.

Whether that trail will be bumpy or smooth is quite another story indeed.