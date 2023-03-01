‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Episode Two: Review

When a band starts to earn a little success, it doesn’t take long for casual partying and indulgences to get out of hand.

That’s a lesson the main characters of Daisy Jones & the Six learn the hard way.

“I’ll Take You There,” the second episode of the limited musical-drama series, which premieres March 3 on Amazon Prime, wastes no time showing the dark side of fame.

Vocalist Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and the rest of his band have landed in California, building on the bravery and optimism they exhibited in the first episode.

They boldly visit the only music industry member they know and state their ambitions. The grizzled veteran puts their aspirations (and egos) in their place but helps the band members out with a crucial connection.

Once again showing remarkable boldness, the band then call up Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) and ask her to join the group, sight-unseen. After talking it over with Billy’s girlfriend Camila (Camila Morrone), Sirko decides to leave her going-nowhere band and join up with the other group.

Things start to pick up for the band, which eventually rechristens itself the Six. The group start to record an album, embark on a tour and have catch the ear (in a good way) of producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright).

The best-laid plans start to go awry, however. Camila discovers she’s pregnant, spurring a quick wedding to Billy.

Next, the band’s tour quickly goes off the rails due to Billy’s overindulgences and infidelity—which Camila discovers first-hand, after surprising the band on tour after being suspicious of Billy’s erratic behavior.

She eventually gives birth to a baby girl, which isn’t the joyous occasion it should be—all due to Billy’s behavior.

With this scene especially, the use of flashbacks in the series is effective. In a voiceover, Billy says, “Same old tired rock ‘n’ roll tale—drinking, the drugs, the loneliness.”

Off-camera, however, someone says, “Yeah, but that’s usually the end of the story. For you, it was just the beginning.” Billy looks pensive and doesn’t have an answer to this query—because he knows it’s right.

Separately, however, Daisy (Riley Keough) is in a better place, honing her original songs and finding her own unique voice and sound after also encountering the producer, Teddy Price.

Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and this episode feels particularly fictional and implausible—from Sirko rather improbably joining a band she doesn’t know at all to the cliched debauchery bringing Billy down.

While the exposition is certainly needed to set up what comes next (particularly in a very eventful episode three), it does make for a slow-paced second episode that drags in spots.