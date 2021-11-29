Watch a Trailer for New ‘Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan’ Film

Tomorrow is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, a new 90-minute documentary starring the Pretenders frontwoman, will air for the first time in the U.S. at 8PM ET Wednesday on AXS TV.

You can view a trailer for the film below.

"In rock 'n roll there's rules, but there are no rules," Hynde says in the clip. "My version of rock ‘n’ roll is very different from someone else’s version. To me, it was anti-establishment – expressing yourself, doing your thing and kind of going against the establishment. For me personally, there wasn’t anything else. There wasn’t a rule.”

The film follows her earlier-released covers project, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. She initially began recording the songs as part of a YouTube series launched with Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne, after being inspired by Dylan's epic "Murder Most Foul" from the 2020 LP Rough and Rowdy Ways.

"I was lifted out of this morose mood," Hynde said of hearing the 17-minute ballad for the first time. As she and Walbourne continued adding their own twists to the tracks, the Dylan Lockdown Series evolved into Standing in the Doorway. "For me, a lot of this is a meditation," she added. "You're sort of transported by it."

Directed by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, Tomorrow is a Long Time features exclusive performances of all nine of the LP's songs – including "Sweetheart Like You," which is featured in the trailer. The documentary premiered on the British Sky Arts network last May, on the day Dylan turned 80.

