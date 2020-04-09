Watch Cherie Curry Recording Cover of Runaways’ ‘Queens of Noise’

Cherie Curry can be seen in the studio working on a new version of the Runaways’ “Queens of Noise” with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and others.

The track appears on her new solo album, Blvds of Splendor, which will be released digitally on former bandmate Joan Jett's Blackheart Records on April 28, four years after she announced the project and 10 years after work began on it.

The LP features guest appearance from Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Billy Corgan, Juliette Lewis and Brody Dalle, among others.

You can watch the video for "Queens of Noise," a duet with the Dalle, below.

Curry first spoke of the album in 2016, but its release was delayed after she fell from scaffolding while working on one of her chainsaw art projects; her injuries took months to heal. A limited edition of 3,000 vinyl copies of the album arrived on Record Store Day last year. You can see the track listing below.

“I’ve never had so much fun making a record before,” she said in a statement. “We all looked at each other and went, ‘Oh, my God, there’s magic happening here.'”

“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal," Sorum, who also served as the LP's producer, noted. "And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of rock ’n’ roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”

Cherie Currie, 'Blvds of Splendor’ Track Listing

1. “Mr. X”

2. “Roxy Roller”

3. “You Wreck Me”

4. “Black Magic”

5. “Blvds of Splendor”

6. “Force to Be Reckoned With”

7. “Bad and Broken”

8. “Rock & Roll Oblivion”

9. “Shades”

10. “Draggin' the Line”

11. “Breakout”

12. “The Air That I Breathe”

13. “What Do All the People Know?” (bonus track)

14. “Gimme” (bonus track)

15. “Queens of Noise” (bonus track)