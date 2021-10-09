Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band can be seen performing “Sherry Darling” in a clip from their upcoming concert movie, which was recorded 42 years ago.

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts was taped at New York’s Madison Square Garden over four nights in September, when Springsteen was 31 years old. Released digitally on Nov. 16 and physically on Nov. 23, it includes all 13 songs performed during the charity fundraiser shows, 10 of which had never previously been officially launched. It’s available for pre-order now, while the clip can be seen below.

“A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts,” editor Thom Zinny said in a statement. “I quickly realized that these were the best performances and best filming from the band’s legendary ‘70s, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.” He added: “Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored 90-minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

The No Nukes shows were arranged by the Musicians United for Safe Energy charity, overseen by Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall. A triple LP was released featuring most of the artists who’d taken part, with Springsteen’s “Detroit Medley” finale regarded as the key recording among the 27 tracks. Browne and Tom Petty are both seen guesting with Springsteen in the movie.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Sherry Darling’ from ‘The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’