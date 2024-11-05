See Bruce Springsteen Meet Jeremy Allen White on Biopic Set

Bruce Springsteen met actor Jeremy Allen White, with the actor dressed as the Boss in the ‘80s, on the set of the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

White – star of The Bear – plays Springsteen during his Nebraska era in the movie, which recently began shooting and is expected to be released next year.

TMZ revealed a series of pictures that showed the pair sharing a hug before falling deep into conversation – presumably with a lot to say to each other.

Earlier this year White said he’d been deliberately avoiding Springsteen, explaining: “We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people… I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.

“I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

How Bruce Springsteen Knew Jeremy Allen White Was Right for Biopic

More recently, Springsteen and longtime manager-producer Jon Landau discussed White’s casting, with Landau telling the Telegraph that the actor faced a steep challenge in “depicting a very interior person.”

He added: “There’s always a tremendous amount going on, some of which gets articulated, and some of which is held back.”

Springsteen himself said: “I only had to see him on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life – but he also had a little swagger.”

