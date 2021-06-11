Killers Tease ‘Dustland’ Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

The Killers have shared a preview of their upcoming Bruce Springsteen collaboration titled "Dustland," which comes out June 16.

The Las Vegas glam-pop veterans have been teasing the “killer collab” with a mystery artist on social media over the past day, inviting fans to guess the feature. Springsteen confirmed his collaboration with Brandon Flowers and band yesterday during an appearance on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio.

“Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When the Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement,” the Killers tweeted yesterday following Springsteen’s confirmation, along with single artwork for “Dustland.”

The song appears to be an update on the Killers’ “A Dustland Fairytale,” the fourth single off their 2008 album Day & Age. The band has also uploaded a 10-second clip of the song, which shows Flowers and Springsteen singing the lyrics, “Castles in the sky sit stranded vandalized / We're drawbridges closing.”

You can watch the preview below.

Springsteen also confirmed an upcoming collaboration with fellow heartland rocker John Mellencamp. “I worked on three songs on John’s album, and I spent some time in Indiana with him,” he told Sirius XM hosts Jim Rotolo and Dave Marsh. “I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter, and I have become very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.”

Springsteen is clearly raring to go after spending the last year off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently announced the return of Springsteen on Broadway, which is set to run from June 26 through Sept. 7 at New York’s St. James Theatre. The intimate theater dates should serve as a good warm-up for the E Street Band's 2022 tour, which the singer confirmed in passing during his radio visit.

Meanwhile, the Killers said in April that they have finished working on the follow-up to their 2020 album Imploding the Mirage and plan to release the new record later this year.