‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Returns for Limited Summer Run

As Broadway returns, so too will Bruce Springsteen. A limited series of Springsteen on Broadway shows will launch on June 26 at New York's St. James Theatre and will run until Sept. 4.

The show's original incarnation began in October 2017 and lasted until December 2018 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Each of the 236 performances sold out. Featuring just Springsteen with his guitar and piano, the production features biographical stories and inserts by the singer-songwriter.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway," he said in a statement. "And I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

The idea for the Broadway production may have been sparked by another man used to being in the spotlight: former President Barack Obama, who had invited Springsteen for an intimate acoustic performance at the White House in 2017. “I get up onstage afterwards and I say, ‘Dude, you got to do that for some other people,’” Obama said in an episode of his podcast with Springsteen, Renegades: Born in the USA. “I can't be this greedy, where we’re the only ones who get to hear this?”

Springsteen thought he was onto something. “I have to give you credit, because the two of you [President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama] were sitting right in front of me, and I was thrilled to be there, honored to be playing for you,” he said. “You got up afterwards, and you were the first one onstage and you just kind of came over and leaned down into my ear and you said, ‘Hey, look, I know you did this just for us, but this ought to be a show somewhere or something, you know.’"

Tickets for the 2021 performances will be available on June 12, though audience members will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination in order to attend.

