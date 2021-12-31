Eric Singer was a last-minute addition to Bruce Kulick's show on Thursday night in Las Vegas, performing a full set of '80s and '90s-era Kiss songs alongside his former bandmate.

Kulick's drummer Brent Fitz came down with COVID, opening the door for Singer's appearance with Kulick, singer/guitarist Todd Kerns and bassist/vocalist Zach Throne during a 20-song set at Count's Vamp'd. This was the first time on dry land in front of a paying audience for Kulick's solo band, which has been performing show-stealing sets on the last few Kiss Kruises.

You can watch the first half-hour of the show and see the complete set list below.

Kulick assured the crowd that Fitz was fine and recovering well, then noted that the evening's new lineup only had "one friggin' rehearsal" together. "But I think with the talent in the room we can pull it off," he said before they launched into the title track from 1982's Creatures of the Night.

With the exception of Peter Criss' mid-'90s and early '00s returns, Singer has served as Kiss' drummer since replacing the late Eric Carr in 1991. He and Kulick performed together on 1992's Revenge and 1997's Carnival of Souls.

Bruce Kulick Set List, Dec. 30, 2021 Las Vegas

1. "Creatures of the Night"

2. "Unholy"

3. "Uh! All Night"

4. "Domino"

5. "Heaven's on Fire"

6. "Watchin' You"

7. "Tears Are Falling"

8. "I Love It Loud"

9. "Detroit Rock City"

10. "King of the Night Time World"

11. "God Gave Rock and Roll to You"

12. "Forever"

13. "War Machine"

14. "Jungle"

15. "Paralyzed"

16. "I Just Wanna"

17. "Spit"

18. "Star Spangled Banner"

19. "Crazy Crazy Nights"

20. "Turn on the Night"

