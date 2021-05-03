Brian Johnson Teams Up With Foo Fighters on Upcoming Special

AC/DC's Brian Johnson joined Foo Fighters onstage last night for a spirited rendition of "Back in Black."

The rock 'n' roll titans teamed up at Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" at Inglewood, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium. The purpose of the star-studded event is to "[call] on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to the Global Citizen website.

Vax Live: the Concert to Reunite the World will air at 8PM ET on May 8 on YouTube, ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, AXS TV, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app. It will air again at 11PM ET on Fox. Selena Gomez will host the special, which also features performances from Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and H.E.R. Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen Jimmy Kimmel and other celebrities will also make appearances.

Impatient AC/DC and Foo Fighters fans are in luck, as one Vax Live attendee uploaded a 40-second snippet of their hard-rocking joint performance to YouTube. You can watch the clip below.

Grohl has not been shy about his love of AC/DC in the past. In 2017, Foo Fighters covered the Bon Scott-era classic "Let There Be Rock" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In 2018, Grohl told Forbes that his "dream person" to play drums for was "AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back, though. If you dive back into their back catalog, that early shit, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That's the thing. And it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key."

The legendarily prolific Grohl has kept plenty busy collaborating with his musical heroes. Last month, he teamed up with Mick Jagger for the singer's new solo track "Eazy Sleazy," a tongue-in-cheek rager about the anxieties of life in the time of coronavirus.

Revisiting AC/DC's Chaotic 'Rock or Bust' Tour