Jon Bon Jovi Year by Year: 1984-2020 Photos

Jon Bon Jovi cracked the door to worldwide fame in 1984 with "Runaway," and kicked it off the hinges two years later with "Livin' on a Prayer" and Slippery When Wet.

He's spent the next three decades not only fronting one of rock's most popular bands -- Bon Jovi, if you haven't figured that out yet -- but also juggling careers as a solo artist, movie star, sports team owner and, most admirably, a philanthropist. To celebrate all of these accomplishments, we've collected pictures of the highly photogenic rocker from every year since his band burst onto the scene with their self-titled debut album in 1984.

In 2011, Bon Jovi opened up JBJ Soul Kitchen locations in Red Bank and Tom's River, N.J. The facilities serve meals to both paying and in-need customers who have earned them through volunteer hours. One hour of volunteer time earns a dining certificate that feeds the volunteer and up to four family members.

"At a time when one in five households are living at or below the poverty level, and at a time when one out of six Americans are food insecure, this is a restaurant whose time has come," explained Bon Jovi. To date, the restaurants have served more than 80,000 meals -- half earned by volunteering, half paid for by donations.

