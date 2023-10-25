Bob Seger Surprises Patty Loveless With Hall of Fame Performance

Bob Seger made a surprise appearance at Patty Loveless' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday.

Seger, who has not performed live since 2019, sang Loveless' 1996 hit song "She Drew a Broken Heart" at the CMA Theater in Nashville.

Loveless, like the rest of the audience, was unaware that Seger would be performing.

"Bob!? That was a real shock for me," she said at the event [via Taste of Country]. "I would never have expected that. I was trying to think, 'Who could it be?'"

READ MORE: Top 10 Bob Seger Songs

The two musicians do have a history together, though. Back in 2006, Seger recruited Loveless for a song called "The Answer's in the Question," which was included on Face the Promise."

Listen to Bob Seger and Patty Loveless' 'The Answer's in the Question'

What Are Bob Seger's Future Plans?

In 2019, Seger and the Silver Bullet Band completed the Roll Me Away Tour, which was billed as their final trek. He suffered a back injury the previous year.

In 2021, following the death of his longtime bandmate, saxophonist Alto Reed, Seger noted: "I don't think I could go out [on tour] without him." He has not, however, made a definitive statement on whether or not all live performing is out of the question.

"I'm a lucky guy," he continued. "What can I say? I got to do what I wanted to do."