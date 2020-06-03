Bob Kulick Won’t Have Traditional Funeral Due to COVID-19

Bruce Kulick said his brother Bob wouldn’t have a traditional funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he asked fans to “continue celebrating” the late guitarist’s work until a memorial could take place at a later date.

Because social-distancing rules are being used to contain the virus, standard ceremonies can’t be held in most parts of the world, so friends and relatives are unable to attend burials. Bob – known for his work with Kiss, Meat Loaf and others - died on May 28 of unannounced causes at age 70.

“Thank you all for the enormous outpouring of condolences, love and support for my brother’s recent passing,” fellow guitarist Bruce wrote on Facebook. “This has been a very difficult time for my wife and I, and your tremendous response is a source of strength for us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ... Many of you have asked about funeral arrangements, and, sadly, due to COVID-19, there will not be a traditional service at this time. A proper memorial will be planned in the future where we can all pay tribute to my brother. Please feel free to continue celebrating the great contributions Bob accomplished during his career. His legacy will never be forgotten.”

Last year, Bob said he had arranged a tour with Bruce after the success of their appearance at the Kiss Kruise in 2017. “We mopped the floor with Kiss," he said. "Mopped the floor with them playing their own songs - totally kicked ass. I looked to my brother and said, ‘This is magic.’ I then got tours booked for this band. … I had record deals ready to go, even if it was only to play the songs we played on the cruise.”

But, he noted, his brother "turned all of it down.” He also hoped to settle a dispute with Kiss by returning to the studio with the band to write and produce a standalone song related to the group's farewell tour.