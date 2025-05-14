Watch Bob Dylan Cover the Pogues at Outlaw Tour Opening: Set List

Willie Nelson's annual Outlaw Tour has officially begun. The trek got underway in Phoenix on Tuesday night, featuring performances by Bob Dylan, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams and more.

Dylan's set included several notable moments, like the first performance of "Mr. Tambourine Man" since 2010, "It Ain't Me, Babe" with Dylan on guitar and, in closing, a cover of the Pogues' "A Rainy Night in Soho." (Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passed away in 23 at the age of 65.)

You can view a complete set list for Dylan, plus some fan-filmed footage from the concert, below.

Other performers participating in this year's tour include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours, the Avett Brothers, the Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, the Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.

Where Does the Outlaw Tour Go From Here?

From here, the Outlaw Tour will make its way across North America, making stops at primarily outdoor amphitheaters.

"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson said in an earlier press release. "I can't wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love."

Watch Bob Dylan Perform 'Mr. Tambourine Man' in Phoenix

Watch Bob Dylan Perform the Pogues' 'A Rainy Night in Soho' in Phoenix

Bob Dylan, 5/13/25, Phoenix, Arizona, Set List:

1. "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight"

2. "It Ain't Me, Babe" (Bob on guitar)

3. "Forgetful Heart" (first time since 2015)

4. "Axe and the Wind" (George “Wild Child” Butler cover) (Live debut)

5. "To Ramona" (first time since 2017)

6. "Route 66" (Bobby Troup cover) (first time since 1986)

7. "All Along the Watchtower"

8. "I'll Make It All Up To You" (Charlie Rich cover) (Live debut)

9. "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry"

10. "Mr. Tambourine Man" (first time since 2010)

11. "Under the Red Sky"

12. "Scarlet Town"

13. "A Rainy Night in Soho" (The Pogues cover) (Live debut)