Bob Dylan Sells His Scottish Mansion for $5.35 Million

Bob Dylan has sold his Scottish mansion for $5.35 million.

The reported sale price is $1.4 million more than what Dylan asked for when he put the property on the market in July. Considering the home’s incredible highlights, it’s easy to understand why it was in high demand.

Built between 1911-15, the mansion features 16 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms, a billiards room, multiple kitchens and a music room. The home is located on a sprawling 24 acre lot of land, which also boasts a Victorian greenhouse, garden, fountain and croquet lawn.

See pictures of the gorgeous estate below.

When Did Bob Dylan Buy His Scottish Mansion?

Dylan and his brother, David, bought the property in 2006 for $2.5 million. Prior to the recent sale, an agent representing the property explained that Dylan used it as “a base” which he would usually visit “for a few weeks a year” prior to the pandemic. The property was reportedly available to rent for weddings and events when Dylan was not in town.

According to records, the new owner of the home is Angus Dundee Distillers, a prominent Scotch whisky company that’s been around since 1950. One of the brand’s distilleries is located in Tomintoul, approximately 13 miles from Dylan’s former property.

The rocker always held a special place in his heart for the Scottish Highlands. His love of the region could be felt in the 1997 song “Highlands,” with lyrics such as: "Well my heart's in The Highlands, gentle and fair / Honeysuckle blooming in the wildwood air / Bluebells blazing where the Aberdeen waters flow / Well my heart's in The Highlands, I'm gonna go there when I feel good enough to go."