Bob Dylan Selling Scottish Mansion: Photo Gallery

Bob Dylan is selling his Scottish mansion, Aultmore House, for approximately $3.9 million.

"My heart's in the Highlands wherever I roam," Dylan sang on "Highlands" from 1997's Time Out of Mind. "That's where I'll be when I get called home."

That's not the case anymore. The 16-bedroom estate, located near the village of Nethy Bridge in Strathspey, was purchased by Dylan and his brother, David, in 2006 for more than $2.5 million. It's now up for grabs.

"They bought it as a base," Tom Stewart-Moore, a selling agent for Knight Frank, explained to the Scottish Daily Express. "They've not been able to use it in recent years, and that's the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year."

Built between 1911-15, Aultmore House includes 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms and a music room. Located on 24 acres of land, there's also a Victorian greenhouse, garden, fountain and croquet lawn. Dylan owned the mansion, but it was reportedly available to rent out for parties and wedding receptions.

You can see photos of the home below.

"They have staff who run the property and it's in very good order," Stewart-Moore noted. "The house and the cottages are let during the summer. They bought it because it's stunningly beautiful and most importantly, very, very private."

Dylan recently wrapped up a European leg of his global Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which is expected to stretch into 2024.