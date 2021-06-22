New ‘Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends’ Film Collects Early Footage

A new compilation film titled Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends has been released digitally. The two-hour movie includes archival footage, cutting-floor clips from previous Dylan documentaries and various other material covering the singer-songwriter's entire career.

Much of the film centers on Dylan's first 20 years with Columbia Records, the label he worked with for most of his albums, including interviews and videos of his first manager, Roy Silver, and one of his earliest producers, John Hammond. Though some material has circulated on bootlegs for years, there's also new footage to be seen, like a clip of Dylan in Paris in 1966. As he tunes his acoustic guitar, the audience grows impatient and boos. “You see, my electric guitar never goes out of tune,” he curtly replies.

Four other Dylan concert films are also being digitally released: Bob Dylan: Trouble No More – A Musical Film; The Other Side of the Mirror: Bob Dylan Live at the Newport Folk Festival 1963-1965; Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration; and Bob Dylan: MTV Unplugged. Masked and Anonymous, the 2003 movie Dylan cowrote and starred in, is also available for viewing now.

“Given our incredible catalog of premium content from some of the most iconic artists of all time, we have a handful of major projects around the corner that take advantage of opportunities we can uniquely create across the Sony companies,” Tom Mackay, SME president told The Hollywood Reporter. “Working together with SPE is one exciting way for our artists to reach their fans around the world, and the release of the Bob Dylan Film Essentials is a great way to kick off all that.”

Dylan will appear on a different screen next month: a show filmed in May that will be livestreamed on July 18 and marks his first performance since 2019.