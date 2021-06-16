Bob Dylan Announces Livestream Concert

Bob Dylan has announced an upcoming livestream concert titled Shadow Kingdom that will take place on July 18. Tickets for the streaming event are now available, and viewers can rewatch the show for 48 hours after it airs.

The program will feature versions of Dylan's songs created especially for the event and will mark the songwriter's first performance since December 2019. It's also the first time Dylan has performed since the release of his acclaimed 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Dylan is well known for his tendency to reimagine his classic songs during performances. "There’s no way you can change the nature of a song once you’ve invented it," he told The New York Times last year. "You can set different guitar or piano patterns upon the structural lines and go from there, but that’s not improvisation. Improvisation leaves you open to good or bad performances and the idea is to stay consistent. You basically play the same thing time after time in the most perfect way you can."

The legendary singer-songwriter, who turned 80 last month, has kept a low profile during much of the pandemic, but he was recently seen out in Los Angeles, appearing in good health.

"Your mind and body go hand in hand," he told The New York Times. "There has to be some kind of agreement. I like to think of the mind as spirit and the body as substance. How you integrate those two things, I have no idea. I just try to go on a straight line and stay on it, stay on the level."

