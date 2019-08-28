60 Years Ago: Bob Dylan Introduces the Beatles to Weed

The mid-to-late '60s saw the Beatles morphing from mop-topped pop stars into Nehru jacket-wearing mystics. Their transformation may have started on Aug. 28, 1964, when Bob Dylan introduced the Fab Four to the joys of smoking marijuana.

The Beatles Bible notes that the event took place in the band's suite at the Delmonico Hotel in New York. A bunch of people were there, including Beatles associate Peter Brown, John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney.

Still a couple of years away from exhorting everyone to get stoned in "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," Dylan arrived at the hotel and asked for some wine, which the band sent road manager Mal Evans to procure. While Evans was away, Dylan suggested sparking up.

As Harrison later recalled, the band had actually tried pot a few years before, but it hadn't made much of an impression. As he put it, "Everybody was saying, 'This stuff isn't doing anything.' It was like that old joke where a party is going on and two hippies are up floating on the ceiling, and one is saying to the other, 'This stuff doesn't work, man.'"

Clearly, Dylan was packing more potent stuff. But before he started rolling up, manager Brian Epstein revealed the band's lack of experience with the drug, provoking an incredulous response from Dylan, who'd misheard the line "I can't hide" in "I Want to Hold Your Hand" as "I get high."

That's exactly what they all proceeded to do. Lennon later admitted that he didn't "remember much what we talked about. We were smoking dope, drinking wine and generally being rock 'n' rollers and having a laugh, you know, and surrealism. It was party time."

'There Are Seven Levels'

McCartney had a more detailed record of the evening, thanks to his insistence that Evans follow him around with a pencil and paper, writing down everything he said. Believing he was "thinking for the first time," he said, "I'd been going through this thing of levels, during the evening. And at each level I'd meet all these people again. 'Ha ha ha! It's you!' And then I'd metamorphose onto another level."

This drug-fueled breakthrough didn't amount to much in the morning. "Mal gave me this little slip of paper in the morning, and written on it was, 'There are seven levels!'" he later remembered. "Actually it wasn't bad – not bad for an amateur. And we pissed ourselves laughing. I mean, 'What the fuck's that? What the fuck are the seven levels?'

"But looking back, it's actually a pretty succinct comment," McCartney added. "It ties in with a lot of major religions, but I didn't know that then."

