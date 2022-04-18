Bob Dylan Announces New 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced new dates for the next leg of his U.S. Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

The recently added shows will concentrate on the west coast, with performances beginning May 28 in Spokane, Wash., and concluding less than a month later on June 18 in San Diego.

A complete list of spring tour dates can be seen below. Tickets for the upcoming shows will be available starting April 22 on Dylan's website.

Dylan, who began the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour last year and recently wrapped up a string of dates across the south and Midwest U.S., will reportedly continue the "worldwide" trek into 2024.

The singer-songwriter also recently announced the publication of a new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, which will include more than 60 essays about fellow songwriters and their musical contributions. The book - set for release on Nov. 8 - will offer "a master class on the art and craft of songwriting," according to a press release.

Bob Dylan, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' 2022 Tour

May 28 - Spokane, Washington - First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 29 - Kennewick, Washington - Toyota Center

May 31 - Portland, Oregon @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 1 - Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 2 - Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 5- Eugene, Oregon @ Hult Performing Arts Center

June 7 - Redding, California @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 9 - Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 10 - Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 11 - Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 14- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 15- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 16 - Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 18 - San Diego, California @ San Diego Civic Theatre