Blue Oyster Cult's legendary stance has long proclaimed that they're "on tour forever." They'll continue to make that statement valid with the recent announcement of their first 2027 tour dates.

The classic rockers made the announcement via their official social media that they'll return to the U.K. next April for two shows including a concert at the Royal Albert Hall with Magnum supporting.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 16) at 10 AM local time with a presale starting on Wednesday (Oct. 14). More details are available here and the band's complete tour schedule follows below.

Blue Oyster Cult is Celebrating 55 Years on Tour

In addition to the Royal Albert Hall concert, they'll also journey to Glasgow for an appearance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. The two shows follow a sold-out gig at the London Palladium in 2025.

There's an additional milestone attached as well. The band notes that 2027 will mark 55 years on the road as Blue Oyster Cult and they're celebrating that feat by billing the upcoming dates under the banner of "55 Years on Tour - 1972-2027."

They also added that it's been 60 years overall since they first formed, performing under a variety of different names including Soft White Underbelly in the earliest years.

The band's current lineup is led by original core duo Eric Bloom (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (vocals, lead guitar), alongside Richie Castellano (guitar, keyboards), Danny Miranda (bass) and Jules Radino (drums).

Blue Oyster Cult Was 'On the Edge'

Looking back at the early days, Dharma says they felt good about what they were doing fairly quickly. "We got a lot of encouragement from the critical community when we were forming," he told UCR in 2024. "We were just sort of on the edge of that hip thing that was going on."

"I really love my place in history, because to be alive in my lifetime, it was just such a great, great period of creation and variety for popular music. It was just wonderful," he added.

You'll Still Get 'More Cowbell'

Blue Oyster Cult has recorded a number of songs over the years that have become fan favorites, including "Cities on Flame With Rock and Roll" and "Godzilla" in the '70s and additional staples like "Burnin' for You" in the '80s.

But it was a Saturday Night Live skit in the '90s that depicted the band's alleged experience in the studio recording "Don't Fear the Reaper" and a purported need for "more cowbell" that helped to make them pop culture legends.

"Reaper" remains a set list staple to this day, further fueled by the SNL spotlight -- even though they eventually had to ban fans from bringing cowbells to the show. The song itself also came from a serious place when Dharma first wrote it.

READ MORE: Blue Oyster Cult Had to Ban Cowbells From Shows After 'SNL' Skit

'It Got Me Thinking About Dying'

"I had been diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia and it scared me," he remembered in that same 2024 interview. "The cardiologist said, 'You know, this isn't going to kill you. You can manage this. And it has been managed with medication for 45-50 years now. But it got me thinking about dying."

"I wanted to write a love song and I wanted to write something that would be in the BOC sphere, you know, make it sort of a metaphysica [song] with creepy overtones," he explained. "But it's personal in that regard, yeah."

Blue Oyster Cult returns to the road starting Nov. 6 in Davenport, Iowa and has nearly a dozen concerts on tap. Their last show for 2026 is currently scheduled for Dec. 20 in St. Charles, Illinois.

Listen to Blue Oyster Cult's 'Don't Fear the Reaper'

Blue Oyster Cult, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

Nov. 06, 2026 — Davenport, Iowa @ Rhythm City Casino

Nov. 07, 2026 — Larchwood, Iowa @ Grand Falls Casino

Nov. 13, 2026 — Anaheim, California @ Grove of Anaheim

Nov. 14, 2026 — Henderson, Nevada @ M Resort Spa Casino

Nov. 25, 2026 — Red Bank, New Jersey @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre (Count Basie Center for the Arts)

Nov. 27, 2026 — Patchogue, New York @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Dec. 01, 2026 — Jacksonville, Florida @ Florida Theatre

Dec. 04, 2026 — Immokalee, Florida @ Seminole Center

Dec. 05, 2026 — Okeechobee, Florida @ Seminole Casino Brighton Event Center

Dec. 19, 2026 — Lawrenceburg, Indiana @ Lawrenceburg Event Center

Dec. 20, 2026 — St. Charles, Illinois @ Arcada Theatre

April 01, 2027 — London, England @ Royal Albert Hall (with special guest Magnum)

April 03, 2027 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall